VMI Wrestling: Keydets fall to Campbell, Ohio U. in tri-meet
VMI Wrestling came up just short in a head-to-head with Ohio U. Saturday in a home tri-match from Cormack Hall, but fell 21-18, while Campbell won both of its matches.
The contest for the Keydets against the Camels was a Southern Conference match.
Ohio U. 21, VMI 18
Freshman Freddy Junko won 8-1 at 141, while fellow freshman Tyler Mousaw scored a 6-4 win at 197 pounds. Job Chishko and Cliff Conway won via forfeit and Chase Mielnik narrowly lost an exhibition match 3-2 at 184.
Campbell 39, VMI 0
Campbell University, the two-time defending SoCon Champions, handled Ohio 34-6 in the middle match, before defeating the Keydets 39-0. Junko fell just 5-3 while Josh Yost (149) and Jon Hoover (165) hung close in their matches. Blake Showers pinned his Campbell opponent with six seconds left in an exhibition match.
VMI (1-2/0-1 SoCon) is scheduled to compete next Saturday in a Southern Conference tri-meet at Davidson College with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Ohio University 21, VMI 18
125: Cliff Conway (VMI) over (OHIO) (For.)
133: Mario Guillen (OHIO) over Luke Fegley (VMI) (Dec 9-4)
141: Freddy Junko (VMI) over Colin Yinger (OHIO) (Dec 8-1)
149: Job Chishko (VMI) over (OHIO) (For.)
157: Jordan Slivka (OHIO) over Blake Showers (VMI) (Dec 9-5)
165: Colt Yinger (OHIO) over Jon Hoover (VMI) (Dec 5-2)
174: Logan Stanley (OHIO) over Will Lawrence (VMI) (Dec 8-2)
184: Carson Brewer (OHIO) over Zach Brown (VMI) (Dec 8-2)
197: Tyler Mousaw (VMI) over Jake Walker (OHIO) (Dec 6-4)
285: Jacob Padilla (OHIO) over Robbie Adelstein (VMI) (Fall 1:21)
Exhibitions:
157: Nick Vestal (OHIO) over Ethan Carpenter (VMI) (injury default)
165: Kamal Adewumi (OHIO) over Michael Parnell (VMI) (maj. dec. 14-2)
184: Colin McNamara (OHIO) over Chase Mielnik (VMI) (Dec. 3-2)
Campbell 39, VMI 0
125: Zurich Storm (CAMP) over Cliff Conway (VMI) (TF 20-5 6:43)
133: Gabe Hixenbaugh (CAMP) over Luke Fegley (VMI) (TF 19-4 6:39)
141: Shannon Hanna (CAMP) over Freddy Junko (VMI) (Dec 5-3)
149: Jason Kraisser (CAMP) over Joshua Yost (VMI) (Dec 7-4)
157: Benjamin Barton (CAMP) over Seth Fillers (VMI) (TF 17-2 6:11)
165: Bilal Bailey (CAMP) over Jon Hoover (VMI) (Dec 6-3)
174: Austin Murphy (CAMP) over Will Lawrence (VMI) (Dec 10-3)
184: Caleb Hopkins (CAMP) over Chase Mielnik (VMI) (Fall 3:46)
197: Levi Hopkins (CAMP) over Tyler Mousaw (VMI) (Dec 5-1)
285: Taye Ghadiali (CAMP) over Robbie Adelstein (VMI) (Dec 6-2)
Exhibitions:
157: Blake Showers (VMI) over Bobby Pryhocki (CAMP) (Fall 6:54)
165: Jack Ervien, Jr. (CAMP) over Michael Parnell (VMI) (Maj. Dec.) 12-3