VMI Wrestling: Keydets fall to Campbell, Ohio U. in tri-meet

Published Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, 12:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI Wrestling came up just short in a head-to-head with Ohio U. Saturday in a home tri-match from Cormack Hall, but fell 21-18, while Campbell won both of its matches.

The contest for the Keydets against the Camels was a Southern Conference match.

Ohio U. 21, VMI 18

Freshman Freddy Junko won 8-1 at 141, while fellow freshman Tyler Mousaw scored a 6-4 win at 197 pounds. Job Chishko and Cliff Conway won via forfeit and Chase Mielnik narrowly lost an exhibition match 3-2 at 184.

Campbell 39, VMI 0

Campbell University, the two-time defending SoCon Champions, handled Ohio 34-6 in the middle match, before defeating the Keydets 39-0. Junko fell just 5-3 while Josh Yost (149) and Jon Hoover (165) hung close in their matches. Blake Showers pinned his Campbell opponent with six seconds left in an exhibition match.

VMI (1-2/0-1 SoCon) is scheduled to compete next Saturday in a Southern Conference tri-meet at Davidson College with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Ohio University 21, VMI 18

125: Cliff Conway (VMI) over (OHIO) (For.)

133: Mario Guillen (OHIO) over Luke Fegley (VMI) (Dec 9-4)

141: Freddy Junko (VMI) over Colin Yinger (OHIO) (Dec 8-1)

149: Job Chishko (VMI) over (OHIO) (For.)

157: Jordan Slivka (OHIO) over Blake Showers (VMI) (Dec 9-5)

165: Colt Yinger (OHIO) over Jon Hoover (VMI) (Dec 5-2)

174: Logan Stanley (OHIO) over Will Lawrence (VMI) (Dec 8-2)

184: Carson Brewer (OHIO) over Zach Brown (VMI) (Dec 8-2)

197: Tyler Mousaw (VMI) over Jake Walker (OHIO) (Dec 6-4)

285: Jacob Padilla (OHIO) over Robbie Adelstein (VMI) (Fall 1:21)

Exhibitions:

157: Nick Vestal (OHIO) over Ethan Carpenter (VMI) (injury default)

165: Kamal Adewumi (OHIO) over Michael Parnell (VMI) (maj. dec. 14-2)

184: Colin McNamara (OHIO) over Chase Mielnik (VMI) (Dec. 3-2)

Campbell 39, VMI 0

125: Zurich Storm (CAMP) over Cliff Conway (VMI) (TF 20-5 6:43)

133: Gabe Hixenbaugh (CAMP) over Luke Fegley (VMI) (TF 19-4 6:39)

141: Shannon Hanna (CAMP) over Freddy Junko (VMI) (Dec 5-3)

149: Jason Kraisser (CAMP) over Joshua Yost (VMI) (Dec 7-4)

157: Benjamin Barton (CAMP) over Seth Fillers (VMI) (TF 17-2 6:11)

165: Bilal Bailey (CAMP) over Jon Hoover (VMI) (Dec 6-3)

174: Austin Murphy (CAMP) over Will Lawrence (VMI) (Dec 10-3)

184: Caleb Hopkins (CAMP) over Chase Mielnik (VMI) (Fall 3:46)

197: Levi Hopkins (CAMP) over Tyler Mousaw (VMI) (Dec 5-1)

285: Taye Ghadiali (CAMP) over Robbie Adelstein (VMI) (Dec 6-2)

Exhibitions:

157: Blake Showers (VMI) over Bobby Pryhocki (CAMP) (Fall 6:54)

165: Jack Ervien, Jr. (CAMP) over Michael Parnell (VMI) (Maj. Dec.) 12-3

Related

Comments