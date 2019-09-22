VMI Women’s Soccer to host Liberty on Sunday
The VMI women’s soccer team returns home for its final non-conference match of the season Sunday when Liberty University visits Lexington.
Kickoff will take place at 1 p.m. at Patchin Field and be broadcast on ESPN+.
The Keydets (1-6-1, 0-0) look to return to the win column after last claiming victory on August 29 at Delaware State.
VMI has four different goal scorers to this point of the season all coming from its 4-0 win over Delaware State. Whitney Edwards-Roberson, Maggie Beckman, Kiley Cropper and Maria Vargas were credited with those goals.
Edwards-Roberson leads the Keydets with 18 shots on the year with senior Julianne Knoblett close behind with 16. Vargas has taken 10 shot attempts and Beckman has six on the year.
