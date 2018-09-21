VMI women’s soccer suffers first loss to UNCG

Opening conference play at home with an undefeated record, the VMI women’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season as the visiting Spartans of UNC Greensboro earned a 4-0 victory over the Keydets Friday evening at Patchin Field.

With the loss, the Keydets fall to 6-1-1 and 0-1 in SoCon action while the Spartans improve to 6-2-1, 1-0 in league play.

Despite the loss the Keydets did not trail far behind in several key categories as UNCG put 16 shots to 10 for VMI and the Keydets took five corner kicks to six for UNCG. VMI keepers Ceci Keppeler and Sidney Swoope combined for nine saves while Aiyanah Tyler-Cooper of UNCG was credited with five.

Spartan Cienna Rideout earned a hat trick on the day by scoring once in the first half and twice in the second to secure the UNCG win. Heida Vidarsdottir also scored a goal in the first half to give the Spartans a 2-0 advantage going into the half.

VMI junior Sam Franklin led the Keydets with two shot attempts during the game while eight others were credited with solo shots.

The Keydets return to action next Friday with a Southern Conference road matchup with the Mercer Bears. Kickoff is slated for a 7 p.m. start in Macon, Georgia.

