VMI Women’s Soccer opens 2019 season on Thursday

Published Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, 3:27 pm

The VMI women’s soccer team kicks off the 2019 season Thursday at home against Hampton. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham will be the play-by-play commentator.

The Keydets return several starters from the 2018 season that saw the Keydets get off to their best start in program history and finish the season with a 7-9-2 record. Leading goal scorer and senior Sierra Brewer returns after picking up five goals a year ago while junior Kiley Cropper also returns after claiming four goals in 2018.

A bevy of Keydets scored three goals last season, including returning seniors Julianne Knoblett and Sam Franklin and sophomore Whitney Edwards-Roberson. Although the squad lost six seniors from the 2018 roster, other returners with significant gametime experience include Maria Vargas, Natalie Carpenter, Onika Hammond, Gabby Criscione, Amber Risheg, Erin Kozlowski, Marilyn Cardenas and Sarita Walters.

VMI will be without the services of graduated three-year starting goalie Ceci Keppeler, but will fill the role with talented keepers in freshman Noelle Heilpern and junior Paige Miller.

Hampton opens the new season after finishing with a 1-12-1 record in 2018 and 0-9-1 mark in the Big South.

