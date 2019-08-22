VMI Women’s Soccer falls to Hampton in opener

Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, 10:49 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Looking to start the season off with a win in first-year head coach Chris Haught-Thompson’s debut, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 1-0 score to visiting Hampton Thursday night in Lexington.

The game was scoreless at the half, upon which a three-hour lightning delay forced the game to be relocated from Patchin Field to Drill Field No. 2 to have lights provided in the dimming sky. After the game started at 4 p.m., the delay forced a restart time of 8 p.m. at Drill Field No. 2 and concluded in the loss at nearly 9 p.m.

With just under 15 minutes left in regulation in a scoreless match, Hampton’s Ayana Garvin recovered a loose ball in front of the VMI net and kicked it into the lower left corner in what proved to be the game-winning goal. Savyon Hammond was credited with the assist on the play.

Senior forward Sierra Brewer led the Keydets with seven shots during the game while fellow senior Julianne Knoblett tallied three shots including two on frame. Junior Kiley Cropper was given two shot attempts and Sam Franklin and Sarah Anschutz both logged one. The Keydets nearly converted on several occasions including a Brewer shot in the second half that bounced off the crossbar.

Freshman keeper Noelle Heilpern was given the loss despite a save while Hampton’s Maya Andrews earned the win with six saves.

VMI returns to action next Thursday in non-conference action at Delaware State in Dover, Delaware. Kickoff is slated for a 4 p.m. start.

Like this: Like Loading...