VMI Women’s Soccer drops 2-0 final at American

Published Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, 9:08 pm

The VMI women’s soccer team fell to American by a 2-0 score as the Eagles scored two second-half goals Saturday afternoon at Reeves Field in Washington, D.C.

The Eagles’ Kyanna Alleyne scored the game-winning goal in the 57th minute after taking a cross from Samm Franucci and Reagan Gould and snuck it past VMI keeper Noelle Heilpern to give American a 1-0 lead with 30 minutes to play.

“We played really well,” said VMI head coach Chris Haught-Thompson. “We showed our way for 80 minutes or so. It was a really good battle between two talented teams. They took their chances and we were just a hair off in ours tonight.”

With only seven minutes left in the game, American’s Fisayo Iluyomade scored a security goal for the Eagles after taking a pass from Olivia Mahonhy and put it past Heilpern for the second goal of the match.

The game was close throughout with the Eagles taking nine shots to seven for VMI. Sophomore Whitney Edwards-Roberson led the Keydets with three shots on the day while senior Julianne Knoblett provided two attempts. Junior Amber Risheg was also credited with a shot.

Heilpern recorded four saves in the loss after playing a complete 90 minutes in the box.

The Keydets return to action Thursday at home when Radford visits Patchin Field for a 4 p.m. kick. East Carolina will also pay a visit Sunday in a 1 p.m. kick in Lexington.

