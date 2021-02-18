VMI upsets SoCon leader UNC-Greensboro, 88-77

VMI shut down the UNC-Greensboro perimeter game Wednesday night to upset the first-place Spartans 88-77 in a Southern Conference contest at Cameron Hall on Wednesday.

The Keydet defense harassed UNCG into shooting just 7-of-33 (21 percent) from three-point range for the game, including a 1-of-14 mark in the first half.

VMI drilled 14-of-29 (48 percent) from distance to improve to 11-1 at home.

Wednesday’s victory gives the sixth-place Keydets victories over the top four teams in the standings – UNCG, Wofford, Furman and Chattanooga.

“I was very proud of the guys, and I told them after the game that they expected to win – you can read their body language – which is a big step in the right direction for us,” VMI coach Dan Earl said. “It sounds really simple, and you should expect to win every game, but you can see it with our guys. Good all-around team effort.”

The Keydets (12-10/7-6 SoCon) matched their most conference wins since the 2014-2015 campaign with four conference games remaining on the schedule.

VMI started the second-half strong, pushing a 43-40 halftime edge to a 64-48 advantage at the 11:42 mark after a 21-8 run.

The Spartans could get no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Senior Greg Parham delivered a game-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, to go with a season-high nine assists. It was his 11th 20-point game this season.

Sophomore Kamdyn Curfman nailed five three-pointers for the sixth time this season and finished with 20 points to tie his career-high.

Senior Myles Lewis had his fifth career double-double with 14 points, a game-high 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Junior Jake Stephens contributed 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Sophomore Sean Conway was 4-of-6 from three-point range and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Isaiah Miller had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for UNCG (15-7/10-4 SoCon). Keyshaun Langley scored 11 points and Kaleb Hunter added 10.

Hayden Koval had eight points and eight rebounds. UNCG had won nine-straight contests against VMI, the last Keydet win coming in the 2015-16 season.

The Keydets travel to The Citadel for more SoCon play Saturday at 1 p.m.

