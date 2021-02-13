VMI track and field completes Winter Classic with top marks

The VMI track and field teams completed the VMI Winter Classic with excellent times and marks Saturday at the Corps Physical Training Facility.

Senior sprinter Ariana Ruffin led the Keydet women with a first-place mark in the women’s 200 meter in 24.83. She was pursued closely by teammate Ahliyah Williams, who came in fourth in the race in 25.78.

Ruffin also assisted the women’s 4×400 relay team with the top finish for the event in 3:18.63. She was grouped with teammates Autumn Parson, Marissa Linkous and Williams to earn the victory.

The men’s 4×400 was equally successful with the best mark for the event as Jonathan Gray, Trent Whittaker, Jordin Poindexter and Johnnie Walker earned the top time of 3:18.63.

Freshman distance runner Naomi Hahn led the VMI women in the mile run with a second-place mark of 5:37.86. She finished ahead of fellow freshman Julia Noll, who placed fourth overall in 5:59.67.

Nick Petriello led the VMI men in the pole vault with a height of 3.80 meters (12’5.50”) for third place. Freshman Hunter Reed came in fourth at 3.65 meters, or 11’11.75.”

In the men’s 800 meter, Whittaker led VMI with a fourth-place time of 1:59.12, just ahead of freshman Stephen Kelley who arrived in sixth in 1:59.87.

Sara Belamarich led the VMI women in the 3,000-meter with a fourth-place time of 11:11.75. In the women’s 800 meter, Olivia Smoot led all VMI participants with a sixth-place time of 2:37.51.

David Fiorillo led the Keydet men in the mile run with a sixth-place time of 4:30.02. Unattached senior Jahanzib Shahbaz came in first place in 4:11.53.

Freshman Andrew Granger showed well in the men’s weight throw by throwing a seventh-place distance of 14.97 meters, or 49’1.50.”

In the men’s triple jump, Jayden Napier placed seventh overall with a distance of 13.13 meters, or 43’11.”

VMI will the next two weeks preparing to host the Southern Conference Indoor Championships slated for February 27-28 at the CPTF.

