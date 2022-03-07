VMI to participate in 2022 CBI Basketball Tournament

VMI has accepted an invitation to participate in the College Basketball Invitational basketball tournament March 19-23 at Daytona Beach Ocean Center.

The team was informed by VMI Superintendent Major General Cedric T. Wins ’85 Monday afternoon at Cameron Hall.

The CBI, now in its 14th season, will feature 16 teams in a fully bracketed single-elimination tournament. The event had been held on on-campus sites until 2021 when it was moved to a single site in Daytona Beach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VMI’s opponent will be announced when the CBI bracket is released on March 13.

VMI (16-15, 9-9 SoCon) was last in action Saturday when it was edged by Wofford 68-66 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament in Asheville, North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue our season and play in a great tournament, against some high-level competition in the CBI,” said head coach Dan Earl. “Our players are excited and I am extremely grateful to the CBI and to General Wins and Jim Miller for giving us this opportunity. I am also thankful to our team for working extremely hard towards a great season. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the finish that we would have liked, in part due to injury. However, this will allow us another opportunity to compete and to coach a wonderful group of young men and continue to represent VMI the right way.”

FloHoops will stream the CBI first round and quarterfinal rounds and ESPN2 will televise the semifinals and championship games. The VMI radio network will also air Keydets games on WWZW (96.7 FM) and on 3wzfm.com and on the TuneIn app.

The last time VMI participated in a postseason tournament was 2014 when it reached the semifinals of the CollegeInsider.com tournament.

Tickets for the tournament can be accessed at www.ticketmaster.com/college-basketball-invitational-tickets/artist/1845977 and may also be purchased at the Ocean Center box office on CBI game days. Special hotel rates are available at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort.