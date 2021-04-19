VMI to face James Madison in Keydets’ first appearance in FCS playoffs

SoCon champ VMI will travel up Interstate 81 to face top-ranked JMU in the first round of the 2021 FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The Keydets (6-1) clinched the SoCon’s automatic bid into the 16-team playoff with a 31-17 win over The Citadel yesterday.

The Dukes (5-0) are actually the #3 seed in the playoff, and are coming off a win in their rivalry game with Richmond this weekend.

“I think it’s great to play the best right off the bat, and James Madison University is a traditional rivalry from the past and very close to home.” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. “I know both teams are excited to play each other, and it should be a great game.”

This will be 14th meeting between the schools that first met in 1982. The teams last squared off in Harrisonburg in 2009.

The game will be carried on ESPN3.

