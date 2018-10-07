VMI Swimming splits with Mount St. Mary’s Saturday

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The VMI swimming & diving teams splits a dual meet Saturday with visiting Mount St. Mary’s University, with the Keydet men winning 137-90 and the Mountaineer women taking a 121-85 decision.

Freshman Sophie Svoboda set two school records on the day, in the 200-yard IM (2:12.33) and the 100-breaststroke (1:09.86). She won both events, and also earned a victory in the 100-yard backstroke (59.69). Junior Calle Biles won the 1-meter diving competition with a finals score of 155.50, narrowly edging her top Mount St. Mary’s opponent (154.85).

Three male Keydets earned victories in two events Saturday. Junior Ryan Schmitz won the 50-yard (22.16 ) and 100-yard (48.83) freestyles, while freshman Stephen Hopta was first in both the 200-yard (1:45.68) and 500-yard freestyle (4:55.59) races. Senior John Reed captured the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events.

Junior Jacob Smilie finished first in the 100-yard backstroke in 54.19 and freshman Colin Gibbons won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:31.47. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Brady Gannon, Nick Palmieri, Jake Boulter and Schmitz won in 1:28.99.

“Today was another strong performance from the team overall,” said head coach Andrew Bretscher. “We knew it would be a close meet, so we had to perform and get as many race wins as we could. We executed, and that is what allowed our men to prevail for the second time this weekend. Our women had many great swims as well. It was fun to see Sophie Svoboda set two more school records on the day, giving her five varsity records for the weekend.”

“We are off to a great start so we will work hard this week to try and carry the momentum into our final home meet next weekend.”

VMI returns home next Saturday to face Howard University on Senior Day.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web