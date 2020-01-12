VMI Swimming competes at Washington & Lee

The VMI men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed Saturday across town at Washington & Lee University, and the Keydets had several fine performances and three event winners.

Freshman Jack Sheehan captured the 200-yard IM in 1:56.12, and also finished second in the 200-freestyle in 1:47.49 and third in the 200-breaststroke in 2:15.96. Freshman Connor Doyle won the men’s 1000-yard freestyle in 10:15.56 and fellow freshman Conner Jorgensen swam a 4:57.32 to win the 500-freestyle.

Zach Emerson took second in the 100-backstroke in 52.76 and Ryan Schmitz was second in the 50-free in 22.07. The 200-medley relay team of Emerson, Sheehan, Andrew Mills and Schmitz placed third in 1:37.94 and Thomas Muldowney was third in the 100-fly in 54.98. Nathan Hicks took third in the 100-breast in 1:01.97 and Anno Kong was third in the 200-backstroke in 2:01.36. Mills paced VMI in the 200-fly (2:07.26), Schmitz had the team’s top time in the 100-free (49.57) and the 200-free relay team of Emerson, Kong, Muldowney and Schmitz was second in 1:29.04.

Sophie Svoboda was second for the VMI women in the 100-breaststroke in 1:08.42 and also took second place in the 100-free (54.91). She placed fourth in the 100-fly in 1:00.92 and was the lead leg of the 200-free relay team with Sarah MacDougall, Isabella DeCosta and Olivia Bryant that swam a 1:48.74.

MacDougall was fifth in the 50-free in 26.48 and Holly Hein was fourth in the 200-breaststroke in 3:10.19. DeCosta swam top team times of 1:07.44 and 2:29.49 in the 100 and 200-backstroke, respectively. The 200-yard medley relay team of Olivia Bryant, Hein, DeCosta and MacDougall finished in 2:08.80.

The Generals won the men’s competition, 180-82, while W&L’s women won 158-40.

Both teams travel to Old Dominion University Saturday at noon.

