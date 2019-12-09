VMI Student-Athlete Advisory Committee participates in community service

The VMI Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) paired with the Salvation Army of Covington last week to participate in community service at the local Kroger in Lexington.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the SAAC members rotated in shifts to ring the bell for the annual Red Kettle campaign put on by the Salvation Army every year. This year marks the 129th annual event for the Salvation Army ringing the kettles in front of grocery stores and other public venues.

Cadets from every sport at VMI were present including Samantha Franklin, Johnny Daniel, Matt Keane, Josh Hollifield, Callen Nuccio, Carson Knox, Coleman Marlatt, Hartley Jordan, Ben Skibicki, Cooper DuPlantis.

They were supervised by VMI Athletics’ Assistant Director of Academic Services and Compliance, Mykayla Harris, and Assistant Athletic Academic Advisor, Michael Pruchnicki.

