VMI rallies for six in final frame, defeats NJIT in ice, snow, 8-7

The VMI baseball team scored six runs in its final at bat Friday to rally for an 8-7 victory over New Jersey Institute of Technology in five innings.

Both teams battled through adverse conditions that turned from a light rain, to freezing rain to snow throughout the afternoon in the rubber match of the three-game series. The umpires called the game due to the weather conditions after the Keydets took the lead in the fifth.

The visiting Highlanders led 7-2 entering the bottom of the fifth. Nathan Loyd singled and Ty Swaim was hit by a pitch before Will Knight singled to bring home Loyd. Justin Starke walked and the lead was cut to 7-4 following an NJIT error. Cole Garrett singled to send Knight home before the Highlanders recorded their first out of the inning. Cole Jenkins and Cody Warner were hit by pitches with the bases loaded to tie the score and Loyd brought home the winning run with a bases-loaded walk.

Red-shirt senior Matt Keane earned the victory by recording two outs in relief and stranding two Highlanders on base in the top of the fifth.

Garrett finished the game 2-3 with two runs and Callen Nuccio had a hit and scored twice.

David Marcuso went 3-4 with two runs for NJIT (1-2).

VMI (2-2) took the series 2-1, and looks to extend a two-game winning streak Tuesday at VCU at 3 p.m.

