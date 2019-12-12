VMI pulls away in second half for 78-60 win over Ferrum

A 13-0 second-half run propelled the VMI men’s basketball team to a 78-60 victory Wednesday over visiting Ferrum in non-conference play from Cameron Hall.

The win is the Keydets’ third in the last four outings and VMI has victories in five of the last seven contests.

VMI led 35-24 at intermission, but the Panthers cut the advantage to eight (50-42) with 11 minutes remaining. A 13-0 Keydet run over the next three minutes, fueled by six free throws, put the game out of reach.

“This was not exactly a clinic the way we played basketball tonight,” VMI coach Dan Earl said. “Sometimes the shots fall like they did against Stetson and made things easier. Tonight it was tougher because we shot very poorly from three-point range and missed a bunch of free throws which is not in character with us. Credit Ferrum. Coach Sanborn does a very good job. They came in confident with nothing to lose and I thought they played extremely well. We have to learn from this.”

Freshman Travis Evee paced VMI with 17 points, nailing three treys. Kamdyn Curfman posted 16 points and five rebounds, while Garrett Gilkeson scored nine. Jake Stephens contributed eight points with six rebounds and Tyler Creammer tallied six points and a game-best seven caroms. Myles Lewis and Louis Tang each scored seven points and Sean Conway had six points as nine Keydets got in the scoring column.

The Keydets shot just 34 percent in the first half and 17 percent from three-point range. Both of those percentages went up in the last 20 minutes, as VMI hit a robust 56 percent of its shots and 36 percent from long distance.

Nick Helton and Kajuan Madden-McAfee each had 17 points and five three pointers for Ferrum (4-4). VMI outrebounded the Panthers 46-33 and forced 18 turnovers.

The Keydets (5-7) travel to Virginia Tech Saturday, Dec. 21 for a non-conference game at 4 p.m.

