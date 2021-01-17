VMI opens season strong at Keydet Invitational

Published Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, 10:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The VMI track and field teams opened the 2021 indoor season on a good note at the fourth annual Keydet Invitational contested Saturday at the Corps Physical Training Facility.

Senior Ariana Ruffin won the 200m women’s race with a time of 24.97 to edge out JMU’s Porsha Miles, who finished with a 25.29. Ruffin would go on to place fourth in the 60-meter with a time of 7.85 seconds after logging a 7.86 in the preliminaries.

Junior Ahliyah Williams won the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.55 and later came in 10th in the 200-meter in 27.03 seconds.

“I was pleased with the results,” said VMI Director of Track and Field Darrin Webb. “The team competed hard. In some of the technical events we will continue to work after the long break. Overall, I thought it was really good.

“Being back on the track after 10 months made the whole day a success. I appreciate all the compliance to protocols by all teams as well as the support from administrators today.”

On the men’s side, junior Jordin Poindexter finished second in the 60-meter finals with a time of 6.93, beating the 6.97 he earned in the preliminaries for the top time.

Jonathan Gray came in first in the men’s 400-meter with a time of 50.53 seconds.

In the pole vault, Nick Petriello came out on top with a height of 3.75 meters (12’3.5”) to win the field. Freshman Stephen Munson placed second with a height of 3.60 meters (11’9.75”).

The men’s 4×400 group consisting of Gray, Jack Rice, Johnnie Walker and Poindexter placed second overall with a time of 3:26.11.

Competing unattached, senior Jahanzib Shahbaz broke the national Pakistani record in the 3,000-meter with a time of 8:12 to shatter the national mark of 8:30.

The Keydets return to action next Saturday hosting the VMI D1 Team Challenge at the CPTF.

Related

Comments