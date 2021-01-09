VMI opens 2021 wrestling home schedule with 30-9 win over Sacred Heart

Published Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, 5:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI Wrestling opened its 2021 home season with a 30-9 victory over Sacred Heart Saturday in non-conference action from Cormack Hall.

The Keydets won seven of the 10 weight classes, and avenged a 30-9 defeat last year at Sacred Heart.

The Keydets opened with wins in the first four matches. Senior Cliff Conway won a thriller in a sudden victory overtime period 8-2 in the opener at 125. Freshman Luke Fegley followed with the only pin of the day in 4:47 at 133 and freshman Freddy Junko had a 6-0 win at 141. Sophomore Job Chishko had a tough 4-2 win at 149.

After three Pioneer victories, sophomore Zach Brown scored a 4-3 win at 184 and Sacred Heart forfeited the two heaviest weight classes.

Freshmen Seth Fillers (157) and Joel Diaz (174) each fell in close 5-3 matches.

The Keydets (1-0) host Campbell University next Saturday in the Southern Conference opener for both teams, at a time to be determined. Freshman Blake Showers won an exhibition following the match at 157 against his SHU opponent and Fegley returned and scored another win by fall.

VMI 30, Sacred Heart 9

Exhibitions

157 Blake Showers (VMI) over Shaun Williams (SHU) (Dec 8-6)

133 Luke Fegley (VMI) over Thomas Volpe (SHU) (Fall 2:02)

Related

Comments