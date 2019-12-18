VMI, on heels of successful 2019, adds 11 in early signing period
VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim announced today that the program signed 11 players to the 2020 recruiting class on the first day of the December signing period.
“The VMI Football staff and I are very pleased with the 11 young men that signed their NLI’s with us today,” said Wachenheim. “All eleven possess the size, speed, intelligence, and fortitude necessary to compete at the highest levels in the classroom, the military arena, and on the Southern Conference gridiron.”
The info on December signees below includes name, position, height, weight, hometown and high school in parentheses. Further capsule information may be found in the attachment.
2019 VMI Football Signees
- Andre Cooper II, WR, 6-5, 195, Orlando, Fla. (Lake Nona)
- Jack Culbreath, K/P, 6-4, 175, Charlottesville, Va. (Monticello)
- Julio DaSilva, WR, 6-0, 170, Philadelphia, Pa. (West Catholic)
- Christian Dunn, LB, 6-3, 215, Richmond, Va. (Benedictine)
- Solomon Dunn, WR, 6-4, 190, Johnson City, Tenn. (Science Hill)
- Josh Knapp, DB, 6-3, 180, Abingdon, Md. (Archbishop Curley)
- Chance Knox, WR, 5-10, 160, Charleston, W.Va. (Capital)
- Alex Oliver, WR, 6-0, 175, Mechanicsville, Va. (Atlee)
- Will Reid, OL, 6-4, 280, Richmond, Va. (Douglas Freeman)
- Evan Robinson, DL, 6-1, 195, Richmond, Va. (Highland Springs)
- Aidan Twombly, TE, 6-3, 215, Waxhaw, N.C. (Marvin Ridge)
