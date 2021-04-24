VMI offense heats up in nightcap: Keydets salvage doubleheader split with Wofford

VMI exploded for 18 hits in the second game of a Southern Conference doubleheader Friday against Wofford to earn a split at home in Gray-Minor Stadium.

The Terriers won the first game 7-1 and VMI took the second 11-7.

Game 1

Wofford took a 1-0 lead in the second frame but VMI tied it up with a run in the bottom of the third. Ty Swaim singled and later scored a Cody Warner double. Wofford scored five runs in the top of the fifth to forge a 6-1 lead and added an insurance run in the eighth.

Will Knight went 2-for-4 for VMI.

John Dempsey was 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a double for Wofford.

Game 2

After a two-run Wofford first frame, Knight doubled home Warner to make it a 2-1 game. The Keydets offense broke out for five runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth to go ahead 11-4. Wofford scored three in the ninth.

Five Keydets had multiple hits in the nightcap, led by Justin Starke and Zac Morris each with four. Starke scored three times and had two RBI with a double, while Morris scored twice and three RBI. Callen Nuccio went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, while Warner and Trey Morgan each had two hits.

Jacob Menders earned his second-straight victory on the hill, working seven innings and scattering six hits and five walks with four strikeouts and just three earned runs. VMI is now 10-23 and 6-12 in conference play.

Dempsey again had two hits for Wofford (24-14/13-6).

The two teams will finish the series Saturday at 11 a.m.

