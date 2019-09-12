VMI Men’s Soccer falls at Longwood, 5-1
Longwood scored three late goals to put the game out of reach Wednesday and defeat VMI 5-1 in non-conference play.
Longwood took a 1-0 lead in the first half. Ander Etxaniz shot from the top of the box at the 36:25 mark and it deflected off a Keydet defender and into the net. The game was delayed for 54 minutes at halftime due to lightning.
Longwood’s Willy Miezan made the score 2-0 quickly after the lengthy intermission, but VMI countered with a tally a minute later from Brandon Hornung. The sophomore midfielder forced a turnover in the box before beating the goalkeeper. The Lancers scored three times in the final 34 minutes to put the game away.
Sophomore Broden Schull made 10 stops, including a spectacular leaping save to thwart a Lancer scoring opportunity in the first half.
Longwood (2-1) outshot VMI 31-7 and held an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks. Etxaniz finished with two goals on the evening and Miezan had a goal and an assist.
VMI (0-4) returns home to face Gardner-Webb University Saturday at noon.
