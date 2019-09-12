VMI Men’s Soccer falls at Longwood, 5-1

Published Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019, 8:22 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI AthleticsLongwood scored three late goals to put the game out of reach Wednesday and defeat VMI 5-1 in non-conference play.

Longwood took a 1-0 lead in the first half. Ander Etxaniz shot from the top of the box at the 36:25 mark and it deflected off a Keydet defender and into the net. The game was delayed for 54 minutes at halftime due to lightning.

Longwood’s Willy Miezan made the score 2-0 quickly after the lengthy intermission, but VMI countered with a tally a minute later from Brandon Hornung. The sophomore midfielder forced a turnover in the box before beating the goalkeeper. The Lancers scored three times in the final 34 minutes to put the game away.

Sophomore Broden Schull made 10 stops, including a spectacular leaping save to thwart a Lancer scoring opportunity in the first half.

Longwood (2-1) outshot VMI 31-7 and held an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks. Etxaniz finished with two goals on the evening and Miezan had a goal and an assist.

VMI (0-4) returns home to face Gardner-Webb University Saturday at noon.


augusta free press

uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news