VMI Men’s Soccer drops heartbreaker to Gardner-Webb 2-1

Published Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019, 1:24 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The VMI men’s soccer team held a one-goal lead late in the game, but Gardner-Webb University rallied in the closing minutes for a 2-1 victory in non-conference action.

Sophomore midfielder Brandon Hornung found the back of the net just 3:30 before halftime. Zachary Wiley provided the assist and the Keydets took a 1-0 lead into intermission. G-WU outshot VMI 10-1 in the first half, but sophomore goalie Broden Schull made five saves to keep the visitors off the scoreboard.

VMI held onto the one-goal lead until 12 minutes were left in the game. Jorge Salgado evened the game at one all on an assist from Abel Gebrekiros. The two switched roles on the game-winning goal with only 2:13 on the game clock.

Schull finished with seven saves, while Daniel Husa made two stops for Gardner-Webb (2-3). Each team took six corner kicks, and G-WU had a 19-6 advantage in shots.

VMI (0-5) has a short trip Tuesday, as the Keydets head south to take on Liberty University at 7 p.m.