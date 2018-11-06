VMI Men’s Soccer: Broden Schull earns SoCon All-Freshman honors

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

VMI goalkeeper Broden Schull was named to the Southern Conference Men’s Soccer All-Freshman Team Tuesday. It was the Keydets second-straight season with a player on the all-conference freshman team, the first time in program history.

The Portland, Oregon native leads all of Division I in saves and saves per game. He posted 121 saves on the year, starting all 18 contests. Schull had a 68.4 save percentage and made 6.72 saves per outing. His 121 saves rank fifth all-time in season-season school history.

“We took some major strides as a program this season, and Broden was a huge part of this process,” said head coach Michael Bonelli. “Broden has a bright future at VMI and this honor is well deserved. This is also our second player in two years to be chosen to the All-Freshman team, which is very exciting for the future.”

Schull made a season-high 13 stops against UNCG on October 16 and had 10 saves in the season-opener against Longwood University. He made nine saves in three-straight games at midseason against Mercer, ETSU and Furman.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment