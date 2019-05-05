VMI men’s soccer 2019 schedule unveiled

New head coach Charlie Hubbard and the VMI men’s soccer team released its 2019 schedule Friday, with 16 games on the docket.

The Keydets open the 2019 campaign at home against Winthrop University on Friday, August 30 at 4 p.m. on Patchin Field. The schedule is evenly distributed with eight home games and eight road contests.

VMI opens Southern Conference play on October 12 at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). The Keydets will host Furman, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) and Belmont in conference action in October.

“I am excited about next season,” said Hubbard. “Our team is progressing well and this schedule has the right amount of challenges. There are a number of away games that will help us prepare for conference as well as a key home game stretch in the middle of the season. This season will be a key part of our development process moving forward.”

The conference playoffs will begin Wednesday, November 6, with the championship game to be held Sunday, November 17.

Regular Season

Fri. August 30 Winthrop 4 pm Home

Wed. September 4 @ UNC Ashville 6 pm Away

Sat. September 7 @ Duquesne 7 pm Away

Wed. September 11 @ Longwood 7 pm Away

Sat. September 14 Gardner-Webb noon Home

Tues. September 17 @ Liberty 7 pm Away

Sat. September 21 St. Peters noon Home

Sat. September 28 Howard noon Home

Tues. October 1 Regent 4 pm Home

Sat. October 5 @ NJIT 3 pm Away

Sat. October 12 @ UNCG 7 pm Away

Tues. October 15 Furman 4 pm Home

Sat. October 19 ETSU noon Home

Tues. October 22 @ Wofford 6 pm Away

Sat. October 26 Belmont noon Home

Sat. November 2 @ Mercer 7 pm Away

