Men’s Lacrosse: Late VMI rally falls short in season-opening loss at Manhattan
VMI almost got all the way back from a 9-3 fourth-quarter deficit, but the Keydets came up short at Manhattan in a 10-8 setback on Saturday.
The Keydets (0-1) got off to a slow start in both the first and third quarters as the Jaspers (1-1) scored five goals in the opening period and four in the third to net nine of their 10 goals on the day. VMI rallied in both the second and fourth quarters to overcome the deficit, scoring three in the second period and the aforementioned five from the fourth, but ultimately fell short at the end of regulation.
“We got off to a slow start and that set us back,” said VMI head coach Jon Birsner. “Credit to Manhattan College for applying pressure early and jumping out to an early lead. I was happy with how we responded and how hard we competed. It was a game of runs and it was promising to see us go 8-5 over the last 45 minutes of the game.
“We put ourselves in positions to win this game but you can’t outshoot your opponent 39-26 and lose by two. We need to have more discipline in our shooting and come out stronger from the start next week against a very strong Lehigh team.”
Juniors Ryan Perouty and Josh Bass and senior John Daniel all scored two goals apiece throughout the game while Jon Fant and Michael Santos both logged one apiece. Perouty also tallied two assists on the day for four total points. He is ranked in the Top 20 for consecutive games with a point as he now has 27 straight dating back to his first career game at VMI.
The Keydets outshot the Jaspers by a 39-26 ratio throughout the game and won the groundball battle by a 27-25 count. VMI also committed fewer turnovers with 13 to Manhattan’s 21. Fant led the Keydets with 10 shots on the day while Perouty took four.
The Jaspers were paced by Kyle Gucwa’s six goals during the match while four others scored solo goals. Manhattan rose to the occasion on VMI extra-man opportunities by holding the Keydets to 0-4 for the day.
VMI returns to action Thursday evening at Lehigh.
