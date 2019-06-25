VMI Lacrosse: Kyle Walsh added to Atlanta Blaze active roster

Following a superb VMI lacrosse career, former Keydet Kyle Walsh ’19 has been named to the active roster for the Atlanta Blaze of Major League Lacrosse.

In 2019, Walsh was named a first team All-Southern Conference defender for the second straight season as he finished his illustrious VMI career ranked No. 2 all-time in the record book in career groundballs with 253. He also finished second in the nation in caused turnovers per game with 3.23 per match.

A team captain, Walsh started all 13 games and ranked first on the team in both groundballs (62) and caused turnovers (42). He scored three goals on the year and tallied three assists for six points, the most of his VMI career for a season.

The Easton, Pennsylvania, native led VMI’s defensive unit that ranked second in the league in caused turnovers per game averaging 10.31 per match (134 over 13 games). Walsh also ranked fifth in the conference in groundballs per game by averaging 5.0 per match (65 groundballs over 13 games).

Walsh is the third former Keydet in program history to appear on a Major League Lacrosse roster as former VMI laxers Stephen Robarge (Denver Outlaws) and Keith Long (Rochester Rattlers) also competed in the MLL.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google