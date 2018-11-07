VMI Keydets top Washington College to begin season

Looking to start the new season off with a win, the VMI basketball team accomplished the task with a dominant 89-56 win over visiting Washington College Tuesday night at Cameron Hall.

Both teams got off to a slow start as it took nearly two minutes for a team to score a basket, but the Keydets (1-0) began to hit stride and built a 45-16 advantage by the half.

VMI was led by sophomore preseason All-Conference pick Bubba Parham, who finished the game with 23 points on 8-15 shooting and 5-6 from the charity stripe. Three other Keydets scored in double figures as Myles Lewis (13), Connor Arnold (12) and Greg Parham (11) also contributed heavily to the VMI attack.

The Keydets finished the game shooting nearly 50 percent (47.1) from the field on 32-68 shooting for the night including nine three-pointers.

Tray Wright and Rob Goyena led the Shoremen with 12 points apiece.

The Keydets return to action Friday night with ACC opponent Pitt on the road. VMI and the Panthers will tip off at 7 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Postgame: VMI head coach Dan Earl

“We have some young guys so it was good to be able to get them some minutes tonight of game action. While we have a lot to work on, we’ll have some film sessions to go over and I thought we did a lot of nice things overall and different people contributed.

“We did a pretty good job of sharing the ball tonight, but at times some guys got out of character and we’ll point that out.

“Ta’Vonne Bond came in and gave us some really good minutes. I thought he spread the ball really well. Bubba Parham played really well and moved the ball and he certainly made some shots. Myles Lewis did a good job early. It took a while for us to get going and we missed some early shots, but to get Myles out in transition for a dunk and a layup early on allowed everyone to see the ball go in the basket and it settled us down.”

