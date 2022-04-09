VMI held to three hits in 7-0 loss at Samford

Samford held VMI to just three hits Saturday in a 7-0 win in Southern Conference action from Joe Lee Griffin Field.

Michael Ross earned the victory with six innings of one-hit ball, giving up three walks with six strikeouts. Blake Bortak earned the save in the combined shutout with three innings of relief, allowing two hits and no walks with two strikeouts.

Trey Morgan took two walks for VMI and Ty Swaim had a double. Justin Starke and Brett Cook had hits and Cook was also hit by a pitch to reach base.

Jack Thompson and Caden Plummer didn’t allow an earned run in one inning of relief each.

Samford (15-13/2-0) used a five-run third inning to provide Ross a cushion and added insurance runs in the sixth and eighth innings.

Garrett Howe, Stephen Klein and Maurice Hampton each had two hits for the Bulldogs (15-13/2-0 SoCon).

VMI (9-23/0-2 SoCon) and Samford will close out the series Sunday at 2 p.m.

