VMI Football: Updated list of class of 2019 signees

Here is the updated VMI Football signees for the class of 2019.

2019 VMI FOOTBALL SIGNEES

Max Brimigion, WR, 6-1, 176, Weddington, N.C. (Weddington)

Jack Caussin, WR , 6-3, 200, Springfield, Va. (West Springfield)

Jarvis Chandler, OL, 6-5, 270, Bon Air, Va. (James River)

Charles Dixon, LB, 6-0, 230, Chesapeake, Va. (Indian River)

Jaylon Haney, DL, 6-2, 250, Dandridge, Tenn. (Jefferson County)

Aljareek Malry, DB, 6-0, 173, Lanham, Md. (Duval)

Tristan Mann, OL, 6-6, 245, North Chesterfield, Va. (Monacan)

Nick McCarthy, QB, 6-4, 190, Broomfield, Colorado (Legacy)

Seth Morgan, QB, 6-3, 175, Pittsburgh, Pa. (Mount Lebanon)

Noah Peerman, OLB, 6-3, 210, Naruna, Va. (William Campbell)

Kyser Samuel, WR, 5-9, 165, Columbia, S.C. (Gray Collegiate Academy)

Josh Sarratt, DB, 5-11, 175, Stafford, Va. (Colonial Forge)

Stone Snyder, LB, 6-3, 225, Richmond, Va. (Monacan)

Tamar Teagle, CB, 5-11, 170, Middletown, Del. (Middletown)

Leroy Thomas, WR, 5-11, 180, Roanoke, Va. (Patrick Henry)

Played wide receiver and corner and held placements at Weddington High School, earned All-State, All-Conference and All-State honors…career stats include 128 catches, 2,642 yards, 33 touchdowns, 8 blocked field goals and 13 interceptions…four year letterman in football…also lettered two years at guard in basketball…holds the school record for most reception yards in a game, season and career…earned team awards most improved offense, coaches award, and special teams player of the year…honor roll student…plans to major in engineering.

Jack Caussin, WR , 6-3, 200, Springfield, Va. (West Springfield)

A four-year letterwinner at West Springfield…a two-time all-conference honoree and one-time all-region…caught 25 passes in his senior season for 648 yards, an average of 25.9 yards per catch…found the end zone seven times…for his career, he had 43 receptions for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns…also made 39 tackles on the defensive side of the ball…brother Michael played collegiate football for James Madison University and went on to compete in the NFL for five seasons as a tight end with the Jaguars, Bills and Redskins.

Jarvis Chandler, OL, 6-5, 270, Bon Air, Va. (James River)

Lettered for two seasons under head coach Robert Henderson at tackle … earned second-team all-region accolades … also competed on the lacrosse team as an attackman … played Bon Air Basketball … his uncle played defensive end for Nebraska’s first national championship team … plans to major in international studies with a minor in national security.

Charles Dixon, LB, 6-0, 230, Chesapeake, Va. (Indian River)

Three-year starter at Indian River seeing action at DE and LB…two-time All-Region selection and three-time All-District pick…senior year stats – 74 tackles, 11 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, two interceptions and a safety…served as team captain for district champion football team…also lettered one year in both lacrosse and tennis and served as tennis team captain…honors student…plans to major in economics and business and minor in history…father played football at U.S. Naval Academy and mother ran cross country and track at USNA…cousin Brianna Turner played basketball at Notre Dame and was selected in the WNBA draft.

Jaylon Haney, DL, 6-2, 250, Dandridge, Tenn. (Jefferson County)

A four-time letterwinner and two-year captain at Jefferson County…earned all-region honors twice…a two-time defensive lineman of the year…Named to the Region 1 6A All-Academic Team…earned third-team defensive honors from 5starpreps.com…an honor roll student all four years.

Aljareek Malry, DB, 6-0, 173, Lanham, Md. (Duval)

Earned an all-star spot as a senior…also played wide receiver and returned kicks.

Tristan Mann, OL, 6-6, 245, North Chesterfield, Va. (Monacan)

Named first-team All-Region and second-team All-Metro at Monacan High School … was selected to compete in the Big River Rivalry High School All-Star Game … earned a spot on the Presidential Honor Roll … a member of the National Honor Society and the BETA Club … lettered four times in football and also once in baseball as a pitcher/first baseman … plans to major in biology with a minor in business

Seth Morgan, QB, 6-3, 175, Pittsburgh, Pa. (Mount Lebanon)

Two-year letterman at quarterback and was named first team All-Conference…holds the school single season all purpose yards record (3,643 yards) and single game passing yards (457 – 6th best in WPIAL history…also participated in Nike Elite 7 on 7 team and was Indianapolis All-Tournament at QB…also lettered three years in track and posted a career best 6’-6’…honor roll…plans to major in economics and business…father Doug played linebacker at UTEP from ‘85-’89 and was first team All-WAC and finished career as the all-time leading tackler with 375 tackles…sister Skylar played tennis at Connecticut College.

Nick McCarthy, QB, 6-4, 190, Broomfield, Colorado (Legacy)

Threw for over 2,700 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career and in 2018 averaged 203.8 passing yards per game completing 148 of 281 attempts for 2038 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions.. …led Legacy to six straight wins at end of 2018 and threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns in 5A state playoff win over Mullen… father played college football at Colorado School of Mines.

Noah Peerman, OLB, 6-3, 210, Naruna, Va. (William Campbell)

Made 33 solo tackles with 28 assisted tackles as a senior…served as the team’s placekicker …earned all-district and all-region honors in football and was the team captain…also competes on the William Campbell basketball team as a shooting guard.

Kyser Samuel, WR, 5-9, 165, Columbia, S.C. (Gray Collegiate Academy)

Three-year letterman and played wide receiver, cornerback, and running back…named all-region and had a 56-yard TD reception in Columbia Metro Bowl…was selected player of the week News 19 and ABC affiliate…holds the school record for the broad jump…plans to major in economics and business.

Josh Sarratt, DB, 5-11, 175, Stafford, Va. (Colonial Forge)

As a senior, earned Class 6, Region B all-Region honors as a defensive back, a wide receiver and a kick returner… a first-team all-state honoree at defensive back and kick returner; second-team as a wide receiver…a three-time District Defensive Player of the Year…Named the All-Area Player of the Year by the Fredericksburg Freelance Star in 2017…also a point guard on the Colonial Forge basketball team.

Stone Snyder, LB, 6-3, 225, Richmond, Va. (Monacan)

Earned first-team All-Metro and All-State Class 4 honors, splitting time between free safety and linebacker…also a first-team all-region honoree as an offensive utility…made 25 solo tackles as a senior with 12 assists…played quarterback on offense, passed for 2,364 yards and 35 touchdowns (the most in school history), while rushing for 1,356 yards and 10 TDs…also served as the team’s punter…the Monacan Scholar-Athlete of the month for November 2018…was the defensive captain for the under-19 U.S. National Football team that took the bronze medal in Mexico City in the summer of 2018…his dad played football at Shepherd University.

Tamar Teagle, CB, 5-11, 170, Middletown, Del. (Middletown)

Earned second-team Flight ‘A’ second-team all-conference honors on defense…also played wide receiver on offense.

Leroy Thomas, WR, 5-11, 180, Roanoke, Va. (Patrick Henry)

Lettered three times at Patrick Henry, playing three positions (WR, RB and DB) … was named All-District and All-Region during his high school career … gained 1,007 yards rushing as a senior and caught 38 passes for 786 yards … lettered for three seasons as a point guard on the basketball team.

