VMI Football: Tucker named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week

VMI senior defensive back Kaleb Tucker was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week as selected by the league office Monday afternoon.

The Hampton, Virginia, native produced two first quarter interceptions which helped VMI build an 21-0 lead in its 63-21 win over Mars Hill. Tucker’s first pick was returned 21 yards and helped set up a score that pushed the Keydets ahead 14-0. On the next Mars Hill possession, Kaleb snagged another interception that led to an eventual 21-0 first quarter advantage.

For the game, Tucker posted four solo tackles including one sack for -7 yards. Tucker now has three career interceptions.

He is the first VMI defensive player to get SoCon player of the week since Ryan Francis was tabbed on September 26, 2016.

Furman quarterback Darren Grainger was named the Offensive Player of the Week and Citadel defensive back Sean-Thomas Faulkner was tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week.

