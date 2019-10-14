VMI Football: Ramsey named STATS FCS Offensive Player of Week

Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, 7:05 pm

VMI redshirt junior running back Alex Ramsey garnered national attention by being named the STATS FCS National Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Samford last Saturday at Foster Stadium.

The Salem, Virginia, native matched a SoCon record with six rushing touchdowns in a 48-41 overtime win over the Bulldogs. He ran for 163 yards on a career-high 37 carries, scoring four of his TDs in the first half, which ties for the second-most in a half in league history. Ramsey, who added a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter before taking the first snap of overtime 25 yards for the eventual winning score, set school records for points scored (36), touchdowns scored, touchdowns responsible for and rushing touchdowns. With 15 rushing TDs on the season, he is just two shy of the school record set in 1995 by Thomas Haskins.

Ramsey is accountable for 92 points scored this year, also tying Haskins’ mark of 92 from the 1996 season. Ramsey’s 810 yards rushing for the season is also the most since 2009 when Howard Abegesah earned 954 yards on the ground.

The Keydets return to action Saturday for a Southern Conference matchup at Mercer slated for a 3 p.m start in Macon, Georgia.

