VMI Football: Ramsey, Clemons earn SoCon weekly honors

VMI running back Alex Ramsey was named the SoCon Offensive Player of the Week, while teammate Grant Clemons repeated as the Special Teams Player of the Week. Citadel linebacker Marquise Blount was named the Defensive Player of the Week. The players of the week are selected by the league office. VMI now has four Southern Conference weekly honors accounted for this season to go with its four wins on the season, which is the most since 2008.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alex Ramsey, VMI, R-Jr., RB, Salem, Va.

VMI running back Alex Ramsey matched a SoCon record with six rushing touchdowns in a 48-41, overtime win over Samford. The redshirt junior from Salem, Virginia, ran for 163 yards on a career-high 37 carries, scoring four of his TDs in the first half, which ties for the second-most in a half in league history. Ramsey, who added a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter before taking the first snap of overtime 25 yards for the eventual winning score, set school records for points scored (36), touchdowns scored, touchdowns responsible for and rushing touchdowns. With 15 rushing TDs on the season, Ramsey is two shy of the school record set in 1995.

Other nominees: Brandon Rainey (The Citadel), Chris Oladokun (Samford) and Tyrie Adams (Western Carolina).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Marquise Blount, The Citadel, So., LB, Charlotte, N.C.

Citadel linebacker Marquise Blount had nine tackles including two for loss in the Bulldogs’ 35-17 win over Western Carolina. The sophomore from Charlotte, North Carolina, notched 1.5 sacks for 9 yards as part of The Citadel’s six sacks on the Catamounts’ final drive. Blount was part of a defensive unit that held Western Carolina below its seasonal averages for scoring, rushing offense and total offense, and to just seven points in the second half.

Other nominees: John Staton (Samford), Elliott Brewster (VMI) and Ty Harris (Western Carolina).

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Grant Clemons, VMI, Sr., K, Daleville, Va.

VMI kicker Grant Clemons earned special teams honors for a second straight week after scoring 12 points in the Keydets’ 48-41 overtime win over Samford. Clemons was 6-for-6 on point-after attempts on the day and 2-for-2 on field-goal tries, with his career-best 56-yard make at the end of regulation forcing overtime. The senior from Daleville, Virginia, also converted from 33 yards on the day. His 56-yard field goal is one of the longest in league history, trailing only the SoCon record of 57 yards, achieved seven times. Clemons, whose previous career best was a 46-yarder the week prior, also handled kickoff duties for VMI.

Other nominees: Jacob Godek (The Citadel), Mitchell Fineran (Samford) and Julian Pletz (Western Carolina).

