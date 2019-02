VMI Football: Kuntz, Moore added to complete coaching staff

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim has completed his 2019 assistant coaching staff with the hiring of Pat Kuntz as defensive line coach and Chris Moore as tight ends/specialists coach.

Kuntz comes to VMI after serving three years on the Indiana University staff as a defensive graduate assistant working primarily with the defensive line. Kuntz is a four-year letterwinner at Notre Dame (2005-08) and was a three-year starting nose guard for the Fighting Irish. He was named Lineman of the Year in 2007 and 2008 and led the nation in passes broken up by a defensive lineman in 2007. After graduating from Notre Dame with a degree in sociology, Kuntz signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

Kuntz began his coaching career at his high school alma mater at Roncalli High School in Indianapolis where he graduated in 2005 and later served as defensive line coach from 2010-2015 and also was defensive coordinator for the 2015 season.

“Pat Kuntz is a passionate coach who will bring positive energy to our defensive line,” said Wachenheim. “Having played the game at the highest levels, he knows the details and intensity required for productive defensive line play. Beginning his coaching career at the high school level, Pat learned how to be a patient teacher. As a graduate assistant at Indiana University, Coach Kuntz’s work ethic earned the highest praise.”

Moore was the assistant head coach at Indiana Wesleyan for two seasons and was the run game coordinator and helped build the offense into one of the top scoring offenses in the country averaging 39.7 points/game which ranked eighth nationally. He previously served three seasons at Trinity International University (Ill.) as offensive coordinator in 2016 and run game and co-offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Moore also held assistant coach positions at Alderson-Broaddus (WV) from 2010-2013 and also served a brief stint at West Virginia Wesleyan as running backs and tight end coach.

Moore is a Liberty University graduate after playing three seasons on the offensive line at William & Mary. In 2010, Moore was a student assistant with the Liberty University staff working on the defensive side of the ball.

“It is great to bring Coach Chris Moore back to the state of Virginia,” said Wachenheim. “He is experienced coach who has worked with multiple position groups and has coordinated offenses. He is very familiar with our style of offense having worked with Coach Brian Sheppard at West Virginia Wesleyan College and Alderson Broaddus University.”

Wachenheim also announced staff responsibilities for the 2019 season.

Tom Clark – Asst. Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/ILB

Brian Sheppard – Offensive Coordinator/QB

Kyle Jolly – Offensive Line

Mike Saint Germain – OLB/Special Teams Coordinator

Jeff Sejour – Asst. Secondary Coach/Video Coordinator

Billy Cosh – WR/Recruiting Coordinator

Pat Kuntz – Defensive Line

Albert Reid – Running Backs

Marshall Roberts – Secondary Coach/Pass Game Coordinator

Chris Moore – Tight Ends/Specialists

2019 Spring Practice will commence Tuesday, March 26 and end Friday, May 3. Scrimmages will be held on Saturday, April 13 and Saturday, April 27.

