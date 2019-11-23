VMI Football: Keydets upset Chattanooga, get fifth win in 2019

Published Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, 6:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI got touchdowns on a blocked punt and a fumble return to build a 31-10 lead, then held on for a 31-24 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.

The win was the fifth of 2019 for the Keydets, a program-high dating back to 2003, and lifted VMI to a 4-4 finish in SoCon play, marking the best SoCon finish for a VMI team since 1981.

Jakob Herres had 153 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns, a 13-yarder from Reece Udinski at the 11:33 mark of the second quarter that tied the game at 10-10, and a 54-yarder on the opening possession of the second half that gave the Keydets a 24-10 lead.

In between, Carter Johnson returned a blocked punt two yards for a TD, and after Jarrod Richmond returned a fumble 64 yards for a defensive score with 9:22 to go in the third quarter, it was a 31-10 VMI lead.

Chris James scored on a 9-yard TD pass from Nick Toano with 2:42 to go in the third to pull the Mocs (6-6, 5-3 SoCon) to 31-17/

A Toano 8-yard TD scamper made it 31-24 with 4:43 to go in the game.

VMI was able to run out the clock from there, clinching the game with an Alex Ramsey 11-yard run on a third-and-eight from the Chattanooga 37 with 1:44 to go.

Ramsey ran for 66 yards on 18 carries, finishing his junior season with 1,326 yards and 22 TDs.

Udinksi was 20-for-36 passing for 214 yards and two TDs, with two INTs.

Udinski, a junior, finished the season with 3,276 yards, 19 TDs and five INTs.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments