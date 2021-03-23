VMI Football: Keydets move up in this week’s FCS Top 25

Saturday’s dramatic, come-from-behind 38-37 OT win at Samford on Saturday bumped VMI to #14 in this week’s Stats Perform FCS Poll.

The Keydets, who attained their first ranking as an FCS member in last week’s poll, moved up from the #19 spot.

VMI receiver Michael Jackson hauled in a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Reece Udinski in the back of the endzone, capping a rally from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to give the Keydets their second overtime win over Samford in the last two meetings.

With the victory, VMI remained unbeaten and moved to 4-0 on the season, keeping a half-game ahead of Chattanooga (3-0) in the SoCon race.

The 4-0 start is also the first for the program since 1981.

VMI plays Wofford this Saturday in Spartanburg, S.C. Kickoff from Gibbs Stadium will be 1 p.m. and video coverage on ESPN+ and radio broadcast available at WWZW 96.7 FM -Lexington or on 3wzfm.com and the Tune-In app.

