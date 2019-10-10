VMI Football: Keydets host Samford in Saturday SoCon clash

Published Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, 12:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The VMI football team continues Southern Conference play at home this weekend hosting the Samford Bulldogs Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and select Nexstar TV markets throughout the Southern Conference.

Links to the broadcast, radio and live stats are listed below in addition to other links that provide gameday information for both programs.

Attending the Game

Tickets | Weather | VMI Game Day Policies | Directions

Broadcasts