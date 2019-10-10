VMI Football: Keydets host Samford in Saturday SoCon clash
The VMI football team continues Southern Conference play at home this weekend hosting the Samford Bulldogs Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and select Nexstar TV markets throughout the Southern Conference.
Links to the broadcast, radio and live stats are listed below in addition to other links that provide gameday information for both programs.
Attending the Game
Tickets | Weather | VMI Game Day Policies | Directions
Broadcasts
- Listen Live to Radio Broadcast on 96.7 3WZ
- Alternate Audio Feed via VMIKeydets.com
- Live Stats
- Watch on ESPN+
