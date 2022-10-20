VMI Football: Keydets host Furman, still looking for first SoCon win in 2022

VMI Football will host Furman on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium.

The Keydets (1-5, 0-3 SoCon) fell at ninth-ranked Chattanooga on Saturday, 41-13. Chattanooga, who was also coming off its bye week, held the Keydets to negative yards rushing in the first, getting a pair of big plays to jump in front 31-7 at the half, tacking on 10 points in the second.

VMI’s two-scoring plays came on a 98-yard kickoff return from rookie Jahleel Porter and a five-yard rush from rat quarterback Collin Shannon.

On Monday, the Mocs were bumped up to No. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

VMI Notes

With injuries sidelining both Seth Morgan and Collin Ironside, true freshman Collin Shannon got the nod at Chattanooga for his first career start. The Sevierville, Tennessee native was the first rat quarterback to start a game for VMI since Reece Udinski in 2017 (11/11 vs. Wofford). Shannon had some good moments, going 15-of-20 for 157 yards with one interception and a rushing touchdown (his first score at the collegiate level).

Porter has been a difference maker since game one, totaling seven tackles and two break ups in his debut at Wake Forest. Posting a team-high five break ups on the season, Porter etched himself into the VMI history books with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Chattanooga. The return was the first VMI kickoff return for a touchdown since 2015 (Greg Sanders).

Freshman Tyler Swann has seen his role grow on the defensive line, collecting 8.0 tackles on the season while linemate Geoffrey Speight has 9.0 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss.

Offensively, Isaiah Lemmond has proven to be a consistent target for Keydet quarterbacks, ranking third on the team in receiving yards (166) and fourth with 10 catches.

Furman Notes