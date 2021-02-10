VMI Football: Keydets’ Feb. 20 season opener at Chattanooga postponed

Published Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, 10:27 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Southern Conference football game between Chattanooga and VMI scheduled for Feb. 20 has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Mocs’ program.

The game was set to be the spring opener for both squads. Chattanooga, which fell 13-10 to FBS Western Kentucky in its lone fall action, will now open spring play on Feb. 27 when it hosts the SoCon coaches’ preseason favorite, Wofford.

VMI, which did not play in the fall, will now open its 2021 campaign on Feb. 27 when it welcomes Furman, the preseason favorite in the league’s media poll.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments