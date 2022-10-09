Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
vmi football keydets fall to 1 4 with 44 21 loss to east tennessee state
Sports

VMI Football: Keydets fall to 1-4 with 44-21 loss to East Tennessee State

Sports Desk
Last updated:

VMI AthleticsVMI led out of the gate, but East Tennessee State led 27-7 at the half on its way to a 44-21 win at Foster Stadium in Lexington on Saturday.

VMI now falls to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play, while the Bucs improve to 3-3 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.

“Proud of the way the team fought back,” VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim said. “I thought we got off to a fast start, but then ETSU captured momentum and it took us a while to get it back in the second half.”

The Kedyet defense opened the game with a three-and-out, and on the ensuing possession, a Hunter Rice rush and facemask penalty set up a Korey Bridey scamper from the 12-yard line as VMI jumped in front, 7-0.

ETSU answered right back and would later capitalize on an interception as Jacob Saylors scored a 23-yard touchdown to put ETSU in front 14-7. The Bucs added two field goals before Tyler Riddle connected with Einaj Carter down the sideline for a 32-yard TD to take a 27-7 lead into half.

The Keydets opened the second half with a bang, as Seth Morgan threw a strike to Leroy Thomas for his first touchdown pass of the season. After the Bucs extended their lead to 34-14, Thomas took an end around and rushed in his second touchdown of the game to make the score 34-21 with 12 minutes to play, but that was as close as it would get late.

Postgame: Scott Wachenheim

On the team’s 1-4 start: “You are what you are, but I worry more about the process and how we are improving. Our team never says dies, our team fights until the very last play. There’s a lot to be proud of in how we played, just the results haven’t come our way. We’ll keep loving each other, playing hard and look to find a to win next week.”

On the focus moving forward: “While I think we can compete for the SoCon title, and our players did as well, sometimes it leads to playing tight. I’ve been trying to shift the focus to just taking it one play at a time.”

What’s next

The Keydets return to the road next Saturday, visiting preseason No. 1 Chattanooga. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Sports Desk

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Brittney Funderburk
,

South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
News Desk
virginia tech brent pry
,

Abanikanda goes for 320 yards, six TDs on the ground in 45-29 Pitt win over Virginia Tech
Roger Gonzalez

Virginia Tech allowed Pittsburgh’s top running back to record 320 yards and six touchdowns on the ground as the Hokies lost 45-29 at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

uva football
,

UVA boat raced by depleted Louisville, 34-17: Is this the bottom?
Chris Graham

Kaiser Wilhelm met with his war cabinet on Nov. 17, 1914, four months after the First World War began, and concluded that the war was unwinnable.

waynesboro
,

Waynesboro: Police searching for suspect in Friday night armed robbery at arcade
News Desk
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba

Robert C. Koehler: Transcending the Morality Police
Columns & Op/Eds
road construction

Updates to road construction, maintenance schedule in VDOT Culpeper District
News Desk
soccer
,

Men’s Soccer: #21 UVA, #2 Duke battle to scoreless draw Friday night at Klöckner Stadium
Sports Desk