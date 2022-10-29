Menu
vmi football keydets dominated by 16 mercer 55 14 to fall to 1 7 on the season
Sports

VMI Football: Keydets dominated by #16 Mercer, 55-14, to fall to 1-7 on the season

Chris Graham
Last updated:
vmi
Logo: VMI Athletics

Mercer led 31-0 at the half and was never seriously threatened in a 55-14 win at VMI on Saturday.

The 16th-ranked Bears (7-2, 5-1 SoCon) won despite turning the ball over five times.

Mercer outgained VMI (1-7, 0-5 SoCon) 540-134. Keydets QB Seth Morgan, back in the lineup after missing time due to injury, was 10-of-21 for 78 yards.

Mercer gained 346 yards on the ground in the win.

“The loss is on me,” said VMI coach Scott Wachenheim, whose team had earned an FCS playoff berth in the spring of 2021, and just missed making it two in a row last fall. “We didn’t execute well enough to win this ball game on multiple levels and when that happens that’s on the head coach so I will look on how to become better this week.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

