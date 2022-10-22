VMI Football: Keydets, depleted by injuries and illness, no match for Furman in 41-3 loss

VMI, down to its third quarterback, lost him as well on Saturday, and with a litany of other injuries, the Keydets were dispatched by the Paladins, 41-3.

Collin Shannon, who made his first career start last week at Chattanooga after injuries sidelined Collin Ironside and Seth Morgan, was knocked out of the game on a tough hit in the first quarter, leading to Wyatt Hagan taking over the play-calling duties.

In addition to the quarterback position, the Keydets were also missing the services of All-American linebacker Stone Snyder and starting defensive tackle Eric Weaver, among others because of injury.

Furman (5-2, 4-1 SoCon) led 24-3 at halftime and was never seriously threatened by VMI (1-6, 0-4 SoCon).

Hagan put in an admirable effort, going 22-for-40 with 268 yards and a pick in relief.

“I was very impressed with Wyatt Hagan coming in the game. You’re not going to play perfect as a freshman – NFL quarterbacks don’t play perfect – but I thought he gave our playmakers a chance to make plays, and for that I’m extremely proud of him,” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said.

The Keydets will remain at home next week, hosting Mercer at 1:30 p.m.