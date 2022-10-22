Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
vmi football keydets depleted by injuries and illness no match for furman in 41 3 loss
Sports

VMI Football: Keydets, depleted by injuries and illness, no match for Furman in 41-3 loss

Chris Graham
Last updated:
vmi
Logo: VMI Athletics

VMI, down to its third quarterback, lost him as well on Saturday, and with a litany of other injuries, the Keydets were dispatched by the Paladins, 41-3.

Collin Shannon, who made his first career start last week at Chattanooga after injuries sidelined Collin Ironside and Seth Morgan, was knocked out of the game on a tough hit in the first quarter, leading to Wyatt Hagan taking over the play-calling duties.

In addition to the quarterback position, the Keydets were also missing the services of All-American linebacker Stone Snyder and starting defensive tackle Eric Weaver, among others because of injury.

Furman (5-2, 4-1 SoCon) led 24-3 at halftime and was never seriously threatened by VMI (1-6, 0-4 SoCon).

Hagan put in an admirable effort, going 22-for-40 with 268 yards and a pick in relief.

“I was very impressed with Wyatt Hagan coming in the game. You’re not going to play perfect as a freshman – NFL quarterbacks don’t play perfect – but I thought he gave our playmakers a chance to make plays, and for that I’m extremely proud of him,” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said.

The Keydets will remain at home next week, hosting Mercer at 1:30 p.m.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

jmu football

JMU Football: Dukes, without Centeio, fall to Marshall, 26-12, dropping second straight
Roger Gonzalez
clemson

#5 Clemson rallies in second half behind backup QB, defeats #14 Syracuse, 27-21
Chris Graham

A backup QB saved Clemson from a big second-half deficit at home to Syracuse. Heard this one before?

Skylar mills cabaniss

Nelson County: Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old from Faber area
Chris Graham

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old. 

police emergency fire

Pittsylvania County: Dry Fork man dies in single-vehicle crash on Friday
Chris Graham
fitness workout

State program encourages school personnel to get fit, set good example for kids
Crystal Graham
Charlottesville

Charlottesville: Free mulch available now from local trees
Crystal Graham
Arts Council of the Valley

ACV Artist Member Exhibition opens Nov. 4 at Smith House Galleries
Crystal Graham