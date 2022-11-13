Menu
vmi football keydets come up short again dropping road finale at wofford 34 16
Sports

VMI Football: Keydets come up short again, dropping road finale at Wofford, 34-16

Chris Graham
Published:
vmi
Logo: VMI Athletics

VMI Football dropped its road finale at Wofford by a final of 34-16.

The Keydets (1-9, 0-7 SoCon) got a nice passing day from Seth Morgan, who was 21-of-38 passing for 264 yards, a TD and an INT.

Wofford (3-7, 3-4 SoCon) dominated on the ground, piling up 232 yards rushing on the afternoon, getting 112 yards on 18 carries from Kyle Parsons.

Rashad Raymond gained 64 yards on the ground for VMI and had five catches for 48 yards through the air.

The Keydets will cap off the 2022 season in a big way, hosting The Citadel on Saturday as the battle for the Silver Shako commences at Foster Field at high noon.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

