VMI Football: Keydets come up short again, dropping road finale at Wofford, 34-16

VMI Football dropped its road finale at Wofford by a final of 34-16.

The Keydets (1-9, 0-7 SoCon) got a nice passing day from Seth Morgan, who was 21-of-38 passing for 264 yards, a TD and an INT.

Wofford (3-7, 3-4 SoCon) dominated on the ground, piling up 232 yards rushing on the afternoon, getting 112 yards on 18 carries from Kyle Parsons.

Rashad Raymond gained 64 yards on the ground for VMI and had five catches for 48 yards through the air.

The Keydets will cap off the 2022 season in a big way, hosting The Citadel on Saturday as the battle for the Silver Shako commences at Foster Field at high noon.