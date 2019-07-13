VMI Football: Kenny Scott added to staff as cornerbacks coach

Kenny Scott has joined the VMI football staff as an assistant coach and will handle cornerbacks responsibilities for the coming season, head coach Scott Wachenheim has announced.

Scott, who began his duties this week, comes to the Institute from Macmurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois where he had served as defensive backfield coach since last February and ran the position group during the most recent spring practice.

Previously, Scott was defensive backs coach at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa where he helped engineer a program turnaround and helped it to its first winning season in school history. Scott also was in charge of the scout team opponent passing offense and worked on special teams with the punt squad and other units.

Scott held previous coaching positions as an assistant at Virginia Prep Sports Academy in 2016 and on the high school level Appomattox (Va.) High School in 2015.

Scott is a native of Appomattox and was a three-sport star (football, basketball, track) and Hall of Fame inductee at Appomattox High School before attending Liberty University where he received his B.S. degree in Sport Management. While at Liberty, was named Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Week in 2013 and also placed in the long jump in both the 2013 Big South indoor and outdoor meets.

The Keydet coaching staff has also added Jacob Menard as a volunteer assistant coach. Menard previously served as assistant defensive line coach at Shepherd (W.Va.) University where worked on game day operations, practice, position meetings, and film breakdowns. Menard also helped with video game prep of opponent’s offense and special teams and helped coach a defense that was ranked 13th in Division II in 2018 and had three All-MEC defensive linemen selections.

Menard also served as an undergraduate student coach at Shepherd during the 2017 MEC Championship season. He also assisted with the defensive backs during for 2018 Spring Ball.

Menard was a Dean’s List Student at Shepherd and received a B.S. in Recreation and Sports Studies in 2018.

