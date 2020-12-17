VMI Football inks nine for Class of 2021 on December signing day

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim today announced nine signees to the 2021 recruiting class on the first day of the December signing period.

“I am very impressed with the size, speed, and leadership abilities in the nine future cadet-athletes we signed today,” said Wachenheim. “I expect every one of them to make an immediate impact in our efforts to win a SoCon championship next fall.”

The info on December signees below includes name, position, height, weight, hometown and high school in parentheses. Further capsule information on each signee follows.

VMI Class of 2021

Andrew Blackford, QB, 6-1, 195, Sugar Hill, Ga. (Lanier)

Has career numbers of 3,073 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 16.7 yards per completion in his career at Lanier High … holds school records for most career passing touchdowns, single season passing TDs (25 in 2019) and most TDs in a game (5 in 2019) and is second in passing yards for a career.

Ty-Shaun Colbert, RB, 6-2, 210, Fredericksburg, Va. (Spotsylvania)

As a junior at Spotsylvania last season, Colbert rushed for 1,356 yards and 18 touchdowns en route to earning Free Lance–Star All-Area honors … Spotsylvania captured a share of the Battlefield District title … earned Free Lance–Star Player of the Week honors on September 30, 2019 … he holds the record for most rushing yards and touchdowns at Spotsylvania … also competed in track … transferred to Massaponax for his senior year.

Noel Innocent, DB, 6-1, 170, Fredericksburg, Va. (Colonial Forge)

Lettered for three seasons for head coach John Brown at Colonial Forge … earned second-team all-district defensive back honors after receiving an honorable mention as a sophomore … had 40 tackles (24 solo), four pass breakups, and one forced fumble last year…also played quarterback, defensive back, wide receiver and outside linebacker.

Terrell Jackson, DL, 6-1, 265, Washington, D.C. (The Bullis School)

Has played for Pat Cilento at the Bullis School … earned All-IAC honors on the defensive line … recorded five sacks, 47 tackles and seven tackles for loss … a two-time Maryland State Wrestling Placer and National Qualifier.

Jason Johnson Jr., LB 6-2, 215, Glen Allen, Va. (Glen Allen)

Was the Defensive Player of the Year at Glen Allen High School … made 47 tackles with seven sacks … also competed in baseball and basketball … a member of the honor roll.

Trace Pedigo, WR, 6-4, 185, Roanoke, Va. (Patrick Henry)

A first-team all-region receiver as a junior as well as a second-team all-state honoree … caught 41 passes for 782 yards and seven touchdowns … also competes with the lacrosse team … former teammate of Keydet sophomore wideout LeRoy Thomas.

Eric Rankin, LB, 6-3, 210, Ashland, Va. (Hanover)

Earned All-Metro second-team (RB) and honorable mention (LB) honors as a sophomore … recorded 1,400 rushing yards, 400 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns in 2018 … earned academic achievement awards from 2017-19 and was a Soaring Hawk Award winner in 2018…holds power clean and squat weight lifting marks at Hanover High.

Dorien Starnes, DL, 6-2, 240, Waco, N.C. (Burns)

Earned all-conference honors as a defensive end in 2019 and was the Defensive Lineman of the Year at Burns High School … earned the Maddog Pride Award … in his sophomore and junior seasons combined, he had 112 solo tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 11 sacks … a PF/C on the basketball team.

Kaleb Washington, WR, 6-1, 190, Charlotte, N.C. (Mallard Creek)

All-conference selection as a wide receiver and a read-option quarterback as a junior … was team MVP as a sophomore, playing QB/WR and safety … also a letterwinner on the track and field team.

