VMI Football: Herres, Richmond named SoCon Players of the Week

The Southern Conference announced its SoCon Football Players of the Week presented by GEICO on Monday, for games Nov. 23. VMI wide receiver Jakob Herres was named the Offensive Player of the Week, while teammate and defensive lineman Jarrod Richmond was named the Defensive Player of the Week. Furman kicker Grayson Atkins earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The players of the week are selected by the league office.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Jakob Herres, VMI, So., WR, Easton, Pa.

VMI wide receiver Jakob Herres caught eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the Keydets’ 31-24 win over Chattanooga, averaging 19.1 yards per catch. Herres’ first TD reception went for 13 yards in the second quarter, tying the game at 10. The Easton, Pennsylvania, sophomore added a 54-yard on VMI’s second play from scrimmage after halftime to make it a 24-10 contest. The Keydets would go on to win their fifth game of the season, their most since 2003, and their fourth conference game, their most since 1979.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Jarrod Richmond, VMI, Sr., DL, Bluefield, Va.

VMI defensive lineman Jarrod Richmond had eight tackles, two quarterback hurries and a fumble return for a touchdown in the Keydets’ win over Chattanooga, which gave VMI its most overall wins since 2003 and most conference wins in 40 years. The senior from Bluefield, Virginia, who recorded two solo stops, scooped up a loose ball at the VMI 36-yard line and returned it 64 yards for a score to make it 31-10 in the Keydets’ favor, scoring what would prove to be the winning touchdown.

