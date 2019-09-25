VMI Football: GameDay Central for SoCon home opener

Looking to get back on the field right away following last Saturday’s tough loss at home to Robert Morris, the VMI football team resumes Southern Conference play hosting Wofford this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

AFP editor Chris Graham and former VMI Football assistant coach Rick Cruze will be on the call for the radio broadcast, which you can access here via WWWZ-96.7FM.

VMI (2-2, 1-0 SoCon)

Wofford (1-2, 0-1 SoCon)