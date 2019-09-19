VMI Football: GameDay Central for Robert Morris

Chris Graham and Scott Ratcliffe will provide the call on the radio broadcast of VMI Football on Saturday as the Keydets face Robert Morris.

VMI (2-1, 1-0 SoCon) is looking to post its first three-game win streak since the 2002 season in the 1:30 p.m. contest at Foster Stadium.

The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+.

Attending the Game

Tickets | Weather | VMI Game Day Policies | Directions

VMI (2-1, 1-0 SoCon)

Robert Morris (0-3, 0-0 NEC)