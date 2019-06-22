VMI Football: Facility projects in full swing this summer

Two VMI Football facility upgrades are in full swing this June.

Fiorini Field, the practice facility located adjacent to Foster Stadium, is having its all-weather artificial turf replaced and installation began this week.

Expansion of the Clarkson-McKenna Hall third and fourth levels which support game operations and the Superintendent’s Box (Ferebee Lounge) started in February and are taking shape.

Both projects are expected to be completed by the start of football preseason camp in early August.

Check out the photo gallery of the projects as of June 21.

