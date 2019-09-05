VMI Football faces Mars Hill on Saturday

After opening the season last weekend at Marshall, the VMI football team will host its 2019 home opener Saturday when Mars Hill visits Lexington for a 1:30 p.m. contest at Foster Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on Nexstar and ESPN3.

LARA GOES LONG AGAIN Senior wide receiver Javeon Lara proved once again his ability to go deep as he hauled in a five-yard strike from quarterback Reece Udinski in the second quarter of last Saturday night’s season opener at Marshall. Lara, who led the team with seven touchdown receptions last year, posted his eighth TD reception of 50+ yards in his career.

TIM CLIFTON RETURNS TO POST Mars Hill head football coach Tim Clifton, who is entering his 25th year, is a former VMI assistant coach and served as quarterbacks coach for the 1983 and 1984 seasons under VMI head coach Bob Thalman. Clifton later served as offensive coordinator at Ferrum College before taking the Mars Hill post and his 199 career wins place him second all-time in school history.

MARTIN TIES CAREER HIGH The seven catches against Marshall by senior wide receiver Rohan Martin tied his career-best in a game as he reached the mark twice before – the latest against The Citadel Oct. 20 of last year.





