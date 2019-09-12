VMI Football: East Tennessee State Gameday Central
Coming off a dominant victory over Mars Hill, the VMI football team hits the road again to open Southern Conference play against ETSU Saturday night at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tennessee.
The Bucs and Keydets meet on the same weekend as they did a year ago, a game which had to be moved forward a day due to the potential effects of Hurricane Florence. ETSU escaped Lexington with a slim 27-24 victory over the Keydets on a rainy Friday afternoon in Lexington.
Kickoff is set for a 7:30 p.m. start and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Attending the Game
Tickets | Weather | Gameday Information | Parking
Broadcasts
- Listen Live to Radio Broadcast on 96.7 3WZ
- Alternate Audio Feed via VMIKeydets.com
- Live Stats
- Watch on ESPN+
