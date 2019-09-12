VMI Football: East Tennessee State Gameday Central

Published Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019, 8:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Coming off a dominant victory over Mars Hill, the VMI football team hits the road again to open Southern Conference play against ETSU Saturday night at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The Bucs and Keydets meet on the same weekend as they did a year ago, a game which had to be moved forward a day due to the potential effects of Hurricane Florence. ETSU escaped Lexington with a slim 27-24 victory over the Keydets on a rainy Friday afternoon in Lexington.

Kickoff is set for a 7:30 p.m. start and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Attending the Game

Tickets | Weather | Gameday Information | Parking

Broadcasts