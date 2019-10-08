VMI Football: Clemons named SoCon special teams athlete of week

Published Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, 6:23 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VMI placekicker Grant Clemons was named the SoCon special teams athlete of the week for Week 6.

Clemons scored 10 points in a 34-21 VMI win Week 6 over The Citadel, helping the Keydets claim the Silver Shako for the first time since 2002 and snap a 12-game losing streak in the series.

Clemons was 4-for-4 on point-after attempts and was 2-for-2 on field-goal tries. His first field goal was a 22-yard strike as time expired in the first half, staking the Keydets to a 17-7 halftime lead.

The senior from Daleville, Virginia, connected on a career-best 46-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it a 27-14 game. Clemons also kicked off six times, recording a pair of touchbacks.

VMI’s win over The Citadel was its first in Charleston, South Carolina, since 1995.